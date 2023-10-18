Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis hits the road for ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team prepares for its final team tournament of the fall when it travels to Knoxville for the International Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday-Monday, at the Goodfriend Tennis Center and Tyson Park.

The Governors claimed 12 wins in their last fall tournament, September 29th-30th, at the UCA Fall Tournament.

Denise Torrealba went a perfect 3-0 in singles during the two-day event, while she and Sophia Baranov combined for a pair of doubles wins in their three opportunities.

While the rest of the APSU Govs were in Conway, Arkansas at UCA’s event, graduate student Jana Leder was making history in Cary, North Carolina, as she competed in the ITA Women’s All-American Championship from September 30th-November 1st.

Leder became the first player in program history to earn a win at the event, with her inaugural victory also being the program’s first against a nationally ranked opponent, coming in a 6-4, 6-3 win against No. 84 Giulia Morlet from Arizona State, who was a two-time First Team All-Pac-12 selection in her respective career.

Leder enters the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals and is the No. 9 seed in the singles bracket, and will face Chattanooga’s Madlena Orlova on Thursday at 12:00pm for her first match.

Torrealba will open the Govs’ singles play with an 8:00am match against No. 17 Camola Soares from Memphis. Her match is followed by main draw matches for Sophia Baranov (10:00am), Yu-Hua Cheng (10:30am), and Luca Bohlen (1:00pm)

A pair of Govs also will be resending APSU in the B Flight Singles, as Asia Fontana plays the winner of a 12:00pm match between Murray State’s Varvara Alexeyeva and IUPUI’s Gabbie Orlando. Ayden Kujawa then takes on Northern Kentucky’s Didi Steenhuis at 11:00am.

The APSU Govs will have three doubles pairings, with Fontana and Cheng taking on Tennessee State’s Warona Mdlulwa and Louise Tati at 4:00pm, Leder and Bohlen facing Northern Kentucky’s Mariajose Hernandez and Alyssa Cameron at 4:00pm, and Torrealba and Baranov facing Eastern Kentucky’s Izem Olcer and Marilou Cote at 2:30pm.