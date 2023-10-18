Montgomery County to host New Year’s Eve event in Downtown Clarksville

Montgomery County, TN – For the first time, Montgomery County will host a New Year’s Eve event beginning on December 31st, 2023, at 9:00pm, at Downtown Commons.

This family-friendly event will include singing, dancing, and food! A 10-piece live band and checkered dance floor will be placed under a clear tent with string lighting on the lawn.

There will also be a photo-booth trailer, food trucks, lounge seating, outdoor fire pits, and a surprise ‘drop’ at midnight at the celebration. This event is free and open to the public.

“I’m excited about this opportunity for our community to come together right here in Clarksville. When I proposed the idea to our Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Director Sally Read, she and her team were eager to offer the New Year’s Eve option at Downtown Commons. I hope people will come out and enjoy the festivities,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

Any additional details about the New Year’s Eve event will be posted on the Montgomery County, Downtown Commons, and Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Facebook pages.