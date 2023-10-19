67.2 F
APSU Women’s Tennis gets Seven Wins at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis excels in doubles, claim six wins to open ITA Ohio Valley Regions. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisKnoxville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team claimed seven total victories on the first day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Ohio Valley Regionals, with five wins coming in doubles, Thursday, at the Goodfriend Tennis Center and Tyson Park.

The No. 9 seed in the main draw singles, Jana Leder, claimed a straight-set victory against Chattanooga’s Madlene Orlava after winning a pair of 7-5 sets. Ayden Kujawa then picked up a three-set victory after dropping her first set to Northern Kentucky’s Didi Steenhuis in the Flgiht B Singles.

All three of APSU’s doubles pairing claimed a win in the main draw with Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng earned a win in the main draw doubles, defeating Tennessee State’s Warona Mdluwa and Louise Tatiu before falling in an extended matc to Miami (OH)’s Sarah Dec and Lovisa Valentinsson.

Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen also claimed a win against Northern Kentucky’s Mariajose Hernandez and Alyssa Cameron, before falling to the tournament’s No. 7 pairing from Xavier.

Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov claimed a convincing 8-1 victory against an Atlantic Sun Conference pairing in Izem Olcer and Marilou Cote from Eastern Kentucky before dropping an 8-0 decision to Vanderbilt’s Bridget Stammel and Sonya Macavei.

Main Draw Singles

Flight B Singles

  • Ayden Kujawa (APSU) def. Didi Steenhuis (NKU), 3-6, 6-2, 10-1

Main Draw Doubles

