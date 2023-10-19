Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council gets TVA Workforce Invest Grant

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council is proud to announce that it was awarded a Workforce Invest Grant by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to support collaborative efforts in training and education.

“The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council and Industrial Development Board in collaboration with The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, are committed to reducing recidivism and enhancing reentry of justice-involved individuals. This unique program provides forklift, industrial readiness, and welding training and certifications to three cohorts to empower trainees to elevate their skills and seek a better future.” – Chris Self, Clarksville Montgomery County EDC Director of Workforce Development.

In response to the increasing demand for a trained workforce by business and industry,

the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and third-party consultant VisionFirst Advisors developed a Workforce Invest initiative in 2022. The goal of the program is to address critical workforce development needs.

This project is a partnership among a host of local community leaders, including the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), The Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council, and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board.

The Tennessee Valley is a region abounding in geographic and economic opportunity. Workforce Invest, a first-of-its-kind program, leverages funds to develop a highly trained and qualified workforce to meet current and future market demands.

“TVA Economic Development is committed to our communities. Workforce Invest allows us to invest in programs that address the specific workforce and education needs at a local level. Each project funded provides needed training to residents while also filling the needs of industry. We are proud to support our local economic development partners,” said John Bradley, Senior Vice President of Economic Development for TVA.

“Providing meaningful workforce training is a cornerstone issue of our national economy. TVA’s insight to develop the program will provide a multitude of opportunities not just for the participants but for entire communities. VisionFirst is thrilled to serve as the programmatic coordinator for Workforce Invest,” said Gray Swoope, President & CEO of VisionFirst Advisors.

Over the last two years, TVA has awarded Workforce Invest grants to more than 30 communities totaling more than $2 million.

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is the nation’s largest public power supplier, delivering energy to 10 million people across seven southeastern states. TVA was established 90 years ago to serve this region and the nation by developing innovative solutions to solve complex challenges.

TVA’s unique mission focuses on energy, environmental stewardship, and economic development. With one of the largest, most diverse, and cleanest energy systems – which includes nuclear, hydro, solar, gas, and advanced technologies – TVA is a leader in our nation’s drive toward a clean energy future.

About VisionFirst Advisors

VisionFirst Advisors has established itself as a go-to firm in the economic development consulting field with a variety of clients from 40+ states and six Fortune 500 companies.

With a customer-driven approach, our team acts seamlessly as an extension of our client’s team to develop strategy, solve problems and deliver results while mitigating risks and barriers. We know that no two projects are the same and our approach is tailored to each of our clients.

Learn more at visionfirstadvisors.com.