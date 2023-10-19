Cordero Quarles is Wanted by Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate 32-year-old Cordero Cortez Quarles.

At 2:26pm on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, Cordero Quarles approached his ex-girlfriend while she sat in her vehicle in Summit Heights. He kicked out the passenger side window of her vehicle, took the car keys, went around the vehicle, dragged the victim out of the driver’s seat, and drove off.

The ex-girlfriend received minor injuries during the altercation.

As Quarles was fleeing the area, he sideswiped a motorist who was passing by at that time. The 71-year-old driver was not injured but did have damage to her vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the vehicle was located by patrol officers, abandoned on Poston Street. Detectives and officers with CPD canvassed the area and determined that Quarles had fled the immediate area.

Cordero Quarles is well known to law enforcement, as he has been charged with multiple felonies in the past. On April 19th, 2023, Quarles was granted a rehabilitation furlough while incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail.

On May 5th, an Escape Warrant was taken out on Quarles because he failed to return to the Montgomery County Jail after not reporting to the rehabilitation facility. At that time, his previous charges that were being tried in the Circuit Court were brought back up with a “Hold without bond” order from the courts.

Officers secured several warrants for Quarles’s arrest after Wednesday’s criminal activity, including reckless driving and carjacking. His bond for these charges was set at $50,000, and there are other charges pending.

Quarles is homeless, and officers believe he might be in the Lincoln Homes area. If you see Mr. Quarles, please call 911 immediately and wait for an Officer. Do not attempt to approach. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Sergeant Coleman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5589.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.