APSU Softball begins Red & Black World Series Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team closes its fall slate of games with its annual Red & Black World Series, beginning with a Saturday noon contest at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

The series continues with games on Monday and Tuesday at 4:00pm.

The teams were drafted earlier in the week with the Red Team being led by sophomore catcher Ashlyn Dulaney and the Black Team being led by junior outfielder Raylon Roach.

Both team leaders come into the series with high expectations and enthusiasm about the inter-squad matchup to end the fall.

Captain Ashlyn Dulaney – Red Team: “I am a team leader of the Red Team this year for our annual Red Vs Black games. I love this part of the fall because it brings out the competitiveness in ourselves. We show off all our hard work that we have prepared for all fall. It’s a lot of smack talk and a lot of fun! So excited!”

Captain Raylon Roach – Black Team: “I am so excited to be a captain for the black squad in our Red and Black World Series. Red and Black World Series is a tradition for our team each year. It is a chance for us to play one last series in the fall against each other before the spring season. It gets super competitive. I am very happy with and excited for the team I drafted. We have a lot of personality that will bring high energy to each game. I am super excited to get on the field to see how we compete!”

Tickets

All fall softball games are free of charge.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter), Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook.