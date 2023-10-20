APSU Women’s Tennis gets Four Wins Friday at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Knoxville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team claimed four wins on Friday’s second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals at the Goodfriend Tennis Center and Tyson Park.

After dropping her first set against East Tennessee’s Jana Rovira, 6-2, Jana Leder came back to win the second and third set, 6-3, 6-4, respectively. Leder then dropped a two-set decision to No. 17 Anastasiya Zholdakova from Belmont, 6-2, 7-5.

Denise Torrealba claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win against Dayton’s Natalie Osiecki, while Luca Bohlen also claimed a straight-set win in her 6-3, 6-1 win against Southern Indiana’s Abigail Myers.

Kujawa remained undefeated in singles play at the Ohio Valley Regionals following a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win against IUPUI’s Sofia Castillo Samperio.

In the APSU Govs’ lone doubles match of the day, Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana dropped an 8-3 decision to No. 1 Celia-Belle Mohr and Anessa Lee from Vanderbilt in the Main Draw’s Round of 16.

Fontana dropped a 7-6 (1), 6-1 match to Murray State’s Varvara Alexeyeva in the B Flight Singles Round of 16.

Six Govs will compete in extra Saturday matches, beginning with Cheng’s 12:30pm match against Butler’s Jordan Schildcrout. Thirty minutes later, Torrealba will take on Memphis’ Monique Woog, which is followed by Kujawa’s 1:30pm match against Miami’s Emila Calentinsson, Sophia Baranov’s match against EKU’s Marilou, and Luca Bohlen’s contest against Miami’s Nishitha Saravaan.

Day Two Results

Main Draw Doubles – Round of 16

Main Draw Singles – Round of 64

[9] Jana Leder (APSU) def. Jana Rovira (ETSU), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Main Draw Singles – Round of 32

[17] Anastasiya Zholdakova (Belmont) def. [9] Jana Leder (APSU), 6-2, 7-5

Main Draw Singles Consolation R64Q

Flight B Singles Round of 16

Ayden Kujawa (APSU) def. Sofia Castillo Samperio (IUPUI), 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

Varvara Alexeyeva (Murray) def. Asia Fontana, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1

Day One Results

Main Draw Singles

Flight B Singles

Ayden Kujawa (APSU) def. Didi Steenhuis (NKU), 3-6, 6-2, 10-1

Extra Singles – Round of 256

Sarah Dev (Miami OH) def. Asia Fontana , 6-4, 4-6, 10-5

Main Draw Doubles