Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 20th-23rd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County is in for a weekend of weather swings. The sky is expected to remain mostly clear tonight, with temperatures dipping to around 45 degrees.

However, as we step into Saturday, prepare for abundant sunshine with a high near 78, but watch out for the wind. South winds at 5 to 10 mph will become brisk, gusting as high as 30 mph in the afternoon.

As Saturday night rolls in, expect mostly clear skies with a low of about 44.

The forecast on Sunday looks sunny with a more moderate high near 66 and a gentle north-northeast breeze.

Sunday night maintains the clear trend with a low of around 43.

Finally, as the new week begins on Monday, the sunshine persists with a high near 72 and a slightly breezier southeast wind.

Enjoy the weekend and stay weather-wise!