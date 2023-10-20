67.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 20, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 20th-23rd, 2023
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 20th-23rd, 2023

News Staff
By News Staff
Sunny Day

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County is in for a weekend of weather swings. The sky is expected to remain mostly clear tonight, with temperatures dipping to around 45 degrees.

However, as we step into Saturday, prepare for abundant sunshine with a high near 78, but watch out for the wind. South winds at 5 to 10 mph will become brisk, gusting as high as 30 mph in the afternoon.

As Saturday night rolls in, expect mostly clear skies with a low of about 44.

The forecast on Sunday looks sunny with a more moderate high near 66 and a gentle north-northeast breeze.

Sunday night maintains the clear trend with a low of around 43.

Finally, as the new week begins on Monday, the sunshine persists with a high near 72 and a slightly breezier southeast wind.

Enjoy the weekend and stay weather-wise!

Previous article
APSU Softball begins Red & Black World Series Saturday
Next article
Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Damion Harris
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online