Jenny Teator’s “Screaming Eagles”: A Heartfelt Tribute to Heroic Service

Nashville, TN – The Rhinestone Rock sensation Jenny Teator is set to release her first single off of her debut album (set to release Fall of 2024), “Screaming Eagles,” on November 10th, 2023, paying homage to her grandfather’s heroic journey as a member of the 101st Airborne Division (nicknamed the Screaming Eagles) who parachuted into Normandy on D-Day.

With a soul-stirring blend of truthful storytelling and nostalgic melodies, Teator weaves a musical tapestry that captures the essence of courage, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of those who served during one of the most pivotal moments in history. “Screaming Eagles” is not just a song; it is a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who fight for freedom.

Teator’s late grandfather, Paul Byron Teator, a proud member of the 101st Airborne, inspired the powerful lyrics and emotive melody of “Screaming Eagles.” The lyrics represent the letters he wrote home to his wife, Shirley, and to his father. Through her musical prowess, Teator aims to honor her grandfather’s legacy and the countless heroes who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with him on that fateful day.

In discussing the inspiration for the single, Jenny Teator shared, “My grandfather’s story is one of courage and resilience. ‘Screaming Eagles’ is my way of expressing gratitude for the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers of the 101st Airborne, especially those who jumped into the chaos of Normandy on D-Day. I hope that through this song, I can bring hope and connection to those struggling and express my gratitude to those who have served and continue to serve our great nation.”

Jenny has had the privilege of performing “Screaming Eagles” at the 80th Anniversary of the 101st Airborne Military Ball for thousands of soldiers and their spouses in May of 2023, as well as at the Change of Command ceremony at Fort Campbell, KY, for distinguished army leaders. It has caught the attention of thousands of TikTok users as Jenny has documented her songwriting process and a snapshot into the heroic life of her grandfather.

The release date of November 10th is particularly significant, as it precedes Veterans Day, providing a timely moment for reflection on the sacrifices made by the brave men and women in uniform. There will also be a lyric video and short documentary interviewing Jenny’s father and uncle about their experience growing up with their father, visiting Normandy and recounting their father’s stories coming out in December.

Jenny Teator’s “Screaming Eagles” will be available on all major streaming platforms. For more information about the artist and updates on the release, please visit jennyteator.com or follow @jennyteator on social media platforms.

About Jenny Teator

Often compared to the likes of Elle King and Miranda Lambert, Jenny Teator’s music is defined by uniquely soulful vocal melodies, a clever combination of blues, rock and country guitar riffs, and grooves that can make anyone dance. Drawing from her diverse influences, which ranged from classic rock and soul to country and pop, she began to carve out a unique sound that defied easy categorization. She aptly named this fusion “Rhinestone Rock,” a sound that embraces the timeless glamor of rhinestones in country while embodying the raw authenticity of rock and roll.

Jenny was born with an innate passion for music, but her move to Nashville from St. Louis six years ago truly set her on the path to becoming the artist she is today. Her musical vision became crystal clear as she honed her craft in the music scene, playing a variety of historic venues throughout the city, such as The Bluebird Cafe, EXIT/IN, The Listening Room, 3rd & Lindsley and Whiskey Jam to name a few. She also took up a residency at BB King’s Blues Club while writing and recording her original music.

As a nationally touring artist, you may have seen Jenny rock out at festivals such as Denver Day of Rock, Mile of Music in Appleton, WI and Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe, IL where she secured her performance by winning the Nashville competition “Road to Summer Camp.” Her song “Daughter of the Devil” was featured in HBO’s “The Hype” and her song “Whiskey With Me” led her to collaborations and performances with brands such as Jack Daniels, Bulleit Bourbon, George Dickel and more. The music video also premiered on CMT.

Jenny, a natural talent, can hold a crowd of thousands in the palm of her hand through her compelling storytelling in her original music and jamming out to a familiar favorite. She has shared the stage with various acts such as Hannah Wicklund, Cowboy Mouth, Restless Road and Candlebox with her full band, and traveling the country putting on acoustic house concerts along the way. “Music is therapy for me and so many people. If I can give value to others like that, my desire to make music will never fade.”



Jenny’s journey is more than just a story of musical success; it’s a testament to her unwavering commitment to forging her own path. She boldly champions the idea that good music knows no boundaries in a world often dominated by genre labels. Rhinestone Rock has become a symbol of inclusivity, welcoming all who share a love for music that transcends genre constraints.



With an impressive repertoire of 12 singles and an eagerly anticipated debut album slated for release in the fall of 2024, Jenny’s unwavering commitment to her craft has firmly established her as a rising star in the music industry.