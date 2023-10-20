Jill Ayers sworn in as new 19th Judicial District Judge

Montgomery County, TN – Ashleigh Travis was sworn into office on October 6th, 2023 as the sixth circuit court judge of the 19th Judicial District by Judge Jill Ayers of the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. The Tennessee General Assembly created the new 19th Judicial District position in May 2023.

Friends, family, and dignitaries attended the ceremony at the Doug Weiland Courts Center in support of Judge Travis who most recently served as the child support magistrate judge.

Judge Ayers talked about Travis with admiration and closed by adding, “When we selected Ashleigh as child support magistrate judge, we knew we had picked a great judge, and we will take all the credit for it.”

“As the child support magistrate judge, I strove to be courteous to all litigants and attorneys. I swore that I would always give grace and understanding and will work to continue practicing that as a circuit court judge,” stated Travis.

Judge Bateman added how much the judges appreciated Governor Lee and our state representatives for increasing the number of judges to support the cases in the growing 19th Judicial District.

Travis joins Judges Katy Olita, William R. Goodman, Robert Bateman, Joel Wallace, Jr., and Adrienne Fry in representing Montgomery County and Robertson County as circuit court judges.

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Congressman Mark Green, Senator Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, Representative Jeff Burkhart, and District Attorney General Robert Nash.

A new child support magistrate judge is expected to be selected by November 1, 2023.

