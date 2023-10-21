APSU Volleyball loses to Kennesaw State in Four Sets

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team fell in a three-set match (23-25, 23-25, 19-25) against Kennesaw State on Saturday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Kennesaw State won a first set featuring 17 ties and nine lead changes. The Governors scored six of the first nine points of the set, and the Owls responded with a 11-9 run, tying the match at 14.

The Govs and Owls split the next 10 points to keep the match tied, now at 19. A 4-2 run by Kennesaw State forced an Austin Peay State University timeout. The Governors tied the match at 23 after the timeout, but a kill by Kennesaw State and attack error by the Governors allowed the Owls to take the first set.

The second set was much like the first, including seven ties and a single lead change. Despite the match going back and forth, the APSU Govs were unable to fight off the Owls two set points in the second set.

The Owls opened the final frame with a 12-7 run, forcing a Governor timeout. APSU made an effort to take back control of the set by scoring eight of the next 13 points but were unable to fend off Kennesaw State.

Maggie Keenan led the Governors with a .444 hitting percentage, including nine kills and one error on 18 attempts. Kelsey Mead led with 18 assists, and Morgan Rutledge led with 12 digs.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team will travel to Richmond, Kentucky as they take on Eastern Kentucky on October 27th at the Alumni Coliseum. The game begins at 5:00pm.