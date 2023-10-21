Austin Peay State University falls to Lipscomb, makes ASUN Championships

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped a 4-0 match to Lipscomb, on Saturday at the Lipscomb Soccer Complex. However, prior to the opening kickoff against the Bisons, Austin Peay State University clinched its first-ever spot in the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Soccer Championship.

The Governors (5-10-4, 3-5-3 ASUN) and Lipscomb (14-4-1, 10-0-1) were scoreless at the end of the first half which saw the Bisons outshoot the Govs, 12-3.

The Bisons broke the ice on their second shot of the second half, with Faith Adams finding Katia Hanger in the 65th minute, and extended their lead less than two minutes later on a Bella Carapazza score in the 66th minute. Lipscomb continued its offensive attack with goals on each of its next two attempts, clinching the 4-0 victory.

Despite the loss, Austin Peay State University still clinched the No. 7 seed in the upcoming 2023 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Soccer Championship. The APSU Govs will face No. 6 Kennesaw State in a Thursday 4:00pm CT match at the FGCU Soccer Complex in DeLand, Florida. With a win against the Eagles – who the Govs played to a scoreless draw against, on October 12th, — they would face No. 3 Florida Gulf Coast on October 29th at 12:00pm in Fort Myers.