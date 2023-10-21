Austin Peay State University Softball sees Red Team get 18-4 win over Black Team

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball’s Red Team scored 11 runs in the first two innings versus the Governors Black Team Saturday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field to power the Red Team to an 18-4 victory versus the Black Team in the opening game of their annual three-game World Series.

The Red Team came out swinging, recording seven hits in the bottom of the first inning, including a two-run triple by Skylar Sheridan and RBI singles from Morgan Zuege, Brie Howard, and Charley Pursley.

They kept the hot streak going in the second, scoring five more runs on four hits, with Jacklyn Zuege driving in two runs with a single, Pursley one run off a triple, and the final two runs of the inning coming on a two-run home run by Megan Hodum, making it 11-0.

The Black Team would try to cut into the Red Team’s lead in the top of the third inning, scoring three times, with Jaya Herring driving in two with a double and Mea Clark the other with a bases-loaded walk, making it 11-3.

Howard would get one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double, while the Black Team scored their final run in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Macee Roberts.

The Red Team would close out the game by scoring the final six runs, with five coming in the bottom of the fourth – including two on an RBI double by Jacklyn Zuege, two on a single by Sheridan, and one on a double by Howard – with the final run coming in the sixth on an RBI single by Pursley for the 18-4 final margin.

Emberly Nichols picked up the complete-game win for the Red Team, giving up four runs – one earned – scattering 11 hits while walking two and striking out three.

Inside the Boxscore

Charley Pursley led the Red Team with four hits, while Raylon Roach and Jaya Herring led the Black Team with two hits each.

Megan Hodum’s home run was her first of the fall.

Brie Howard had two doubles for the Red Team, while Skylar Sheridan and Charley Pursley recorded triples.

Kiley Hinton had a double for the Black Team.

Tickets

All fall softball games are free of charge.

