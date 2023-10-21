Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 21st, 2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

intersection improvements include grading, drainage, and construction of SR 112 / 76 retaining walls.

Davidson County – I-24

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 (LM12.01)

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be left and right shoulder closures on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 for overhead sign footing demo and clean up. (MM 44)

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

10:00am – 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 for blasting. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 10/19, 10/20, 10/23, 10/24, and 10/25 at 1pm.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, lane closures will be on the Exit 216 ramp from I-40 WB to install an AT&T duct bank.

Davidson County – I-65

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly from 8:00pm – 5:00am, nighttime lane closures for detail striping items along I-65 NB and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation detailed striping items. (mm 87-96)

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition will be alternating.

LOOK AHEAD: 11/3 at 8:00pm continuously until 5:00am 11/6, I-65 SB will be closed at the I-65/I-24 split (Exit 86). Traffic will be detoured around the downtown loop via I-24E and I-40W. The on-ramp from Rosa L Parks Blvd to I-65S will be closed. The ramp from I-24W to I-65S (Exit 46B) will be closed. Detour signs will be posted.

I-65 Bridge Repair at Rivergate

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for bridge repair activities.

LOOK AHEAD: 10/20 continuously until 10/23

8:00pm – 5:00am Northbound and 6:00pm – 5:00am, southbound, There will be weekend lane closure starting Friday night till Monday morning for bridge repair. Two lane will remain open during the day and Rivergate Parkway will be closed with a detour in place.

Davidson County – I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm and 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Cheatham County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the Davidson County – line (LM 7.15)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures for pavement marking operations in both the EB and WB directions. Temporary ramp closures may be needed for striping operation. (MM 184-191)

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for foundation installation at various locations throughout the project limits.



Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Hickman County / Humphreys County – I-40

The installation of longitudinal cable barriers on various interstate routes

10/23 – 10/25, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be daytime Shoulder closures to drill the foundations for the cable barrier post.

10/23 – 10/25, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures to pour the foundations for the cable barrier post.

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

On-call extruded panel signs replacement at various locations in Region 3

Nightly from 8:00pm – 5:00am, temporary lane closures on I-65 NB for extruded sign replacement will occur. (MM 103)

Robertson County – SR 52

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS, and paving on I-65.

10/23 -10/25, SR 52 will be closed from LM 6.7 to LM 6.9 EB & WB for bridge demolition.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Dickson County – I-40

Milling and Paving

10/19, 7:00pm – 2:00am, WB lane closure for milling and paving

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.