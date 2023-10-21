Marsha Blackburn, Marco Rubio, Colleagues Call On Joe Biden To Enforce Existing Law, Revoke Visas Of Hamas Sympathizers

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are calling on President Joe Biden to enforce existing law and revoke the visas of foreign nationals who endorse or espouse activity in support of Hamas or other Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO).

“Hamas is a brutal terrorist group, and there is simply no place in America for terrorist sympathizers,” said Senator Blackburn. “Current U.S. law clearly underlines that any foreign national who endorses Hamas or other foreign terrorist organizations should not be allowed to enter this country. To put the security of American citizens first, President Biden must immediately revoke the visas of those who support Hamas and other terrorist groups.”

“It is a blessing to live in America, and any individual that is promoting Hamas should have that privilege revoked. Republicans are united in calling on President Joe Biden to enforce current law and revoke the visas of any foreign national who support Hamas or any other Foreign Terrorist Organization,” said Senator Rubio.

Additional Co-Sponsors

U.S. Senators Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) joined the resolution.

Background

Current U.S. law prohibits supporters of terrorism or terrorist groups from entering the country. Yet, across America, foreign nationals have supported Hamas’s declaration of an international “day of rage” and the terrorist acts committed against Israel.