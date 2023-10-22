Clarksville Police Department Public Service Announcement to Hyundai, Kia Owners

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) says that the City of Clarksville has seen the same uptick in thefts of Hyundai and Kia as the rest of the nation and state due to a viral social media trend over the summer.

Both Hyundai and Kia have a free software upgrade available that will ensure the vehicle cannot be started without the key in the ignition. See the information below.

For Hyundai upgrades, visit www.hyundaiantitheft.com/ or call 1.800.633.5151

For Kia upgrades, visit https://ksupport.kiausa.com/ConsumerAffairs/SWLD or call 1.800.333.4542

Also, the Clarksville Police Department urges everyone to “Park Smart” as the holidays approach both at home and out shopping for loved ones.

Park Smart