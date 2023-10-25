TWRA Riparian Tree Planting Grants for Fiscal Year 2024 available now

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the availability of $10,000 in grant funding to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, conservation groups, or other relevant organizations with riparian tree planting projects.

At $500 each, five grants are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $2,500 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. TWRA will accept proposals through Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2023.

All seedlings must be purchased through the Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry. Tree planting season in Tennessee is from December through March. The projects are to be completed, the money spent, and a report submitted by June 30th, 2024.

Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into a contractual agreement on behalf of the organization. The proposal should also include the name of the stream, the county or counties involved, and the project area and description.

Contact Della Sawyers at .615.781.6577 or by e-mail at Della.Sawyers@tn.gov with any questions.

For additional information, interested organizations may also contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection biologist at the TWRA offices: