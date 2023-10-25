69.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 27, 2023
HomeNewsTWRA Riparian Tree Planting Grants for Fiscal Year 2024 available now
News

TWRA Riparian Tree Planting Grants for Fiscal Year 2024 available now

News Staff
By News Staff
Riparian Tree
Riparian Trees

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the availability of $10,000 in grant funding to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, conservation groups, or other relevant organizations with riparian tree planting projects.

At $500 each, five grants are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $2,500 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. TWRA will accept proposals through Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2023.

All seedlings must be purchased through the Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry. Tree planting season in Tennessee is from December through March. The projects are to be completed, the money spent, and a report submitted by June 30th, 2024.  

Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into a contractual agreement on behalf of the organization.  The proposal should also include the name of the stream, the county or counties involved, and the project area and description.

Contact Della Sawyers at .615.781.6577 or by e-mail at Della.Sawyers@tn.gov with any questions.

For additional information, interested organizations may also contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection biologist at the TWRA offices:

Region I Allen Pyburn

200 Lowell Thomas Drive

Jackson, TN  38301

(731) 423-6541

Email: Allen.Pyburn@tn.gov

 Region 2  Katie Murphy

5102 Edmondson Pike

Nashville, TN  37211

(615) 934-6213

Email: Katie.M.Murphy@tn.gov

 
Region 3 Bobby Brown

464 Industrial Boulevard

Crossville, TN  38555

(931) 484-9571

Email: Bobby.Brown@tn.gov

 Region 4 Rob Lindbom

3030 Wildlife Way

Morristown, TN  37814

(423) 587-7037

Email: Dennis.Lindbom@tn.gov
Previous article
APSU Soccer plays Kennesaw State in ASUN Championship game
Next article
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope discovers Tiny Quartz Crystals in Clouds of Hot Gas Giant
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online