City of Clarksville to have Document Shredding Services available November 4th

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is hosting a Shred Day event for the citizens of Clarksville at City Hall on November 4th, 2023, from 9:00am – noon.

Shred Day offers an opportunity to properly dispose of sensitive information while having the paper waste recycled by Shred-It.

Shred Day is free and open to the public.

Residents attending Shred Day are asked to enter the upper portion of City Hall’s north lot and follow posted instructions.

The following items cannot be shredded:

Plastic bags

Bubble-insulated envelopes

Credit and ID cards

Binder clips

License plates

Cardboard boxes

3 Ring binders

Spiral notebooks (with metal spirals)

Hanging file folders

Paper towels, napkins, or tissues

CDs, DVDs, or disks

X-rays

Styrofoam

Prescription medicine bottles

Electronics

Hard drives

Staples and metal paper clips are acceptable.