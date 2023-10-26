69.1 F
City of Clarksville to have Document Shredding Services available November 4th

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is hosting a Shred Day event for the citizens of Clarksville at City Hall on November 4th, 2023, from 9:00am – noon.

Shred Day offers an opportunity to properly dispose of sensitive information while having the paper waste recycled by Shred-It.

Shred Day is free and open to the public.

Residents attending Shred Day are asked to enter the upper portion of City Hall’s north lot and follow posted instructions.

The following items cannot be shredded:

  • Plastic bags

  • Bubble-insulated envelopes

  • Credit and ID cards

  • Binder clips

  • License plates

  • Cardboard boxes 

  • 3 Ring binders

  • Spiral notebooks (with metal spirals)

  • Hanging file folders

  • Paper towels, napkins, or tissues

  • CDs, DVDs, or disks

  • X-rays

  • Styrofoam

  • Prescription medicine bottles

  • Electronics 

  • Hard drives 

Staples and metal paper clips are acceptable.

