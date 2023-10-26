69.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 27, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 26th-30th, 2023
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 26th-30th, 2023

News Staff
By News Staff
Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County Weather Forecast shows an unsettled weekend ahead. Expect a partly sunny afternoon Thursday, with temperatures reaching a high near 81. South winds will be breezy, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

As we move into tonight, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers after 4:00am, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 67. South winds will persist at around 10 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

Friday brings a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11:00am. Anticipate partly sunny conditions with a high near 79. South-southwest winds around 10 mph are likely, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

The chance of showers increases to 30 percent Friday night after 1:00am. Skies will be mostly cloudy; the low is expected to be around 63 with light south winds.

Saturday offers a 40 percent chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies and a high near 78. Light southwest winds around 5 mph are anticipated.

As Saturday night rolls in, showers are likely, mainly after 1:00am, accompanied by mostly cloudy conditions and a low near 61. Winds will shift from north to south after midnight, and the chance of precipitation increases to 60 percent.

Expect more showers on Sunday, mainly after 1:00pm, and mostly cloudy skies with a high near 71. Southwesterly winds at around 10 mph will become west-northwest in the afternoon, bringing a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

Sunday night keeps the showers coming. Mostly cloudy conditions persist, with a low around 42. Expect breezy north-northwest winds, reaching up to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers on Monday, mostly cloudy skies, and a high near 48. North winds around 15 mph will have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday night wraps up the unsettled weather with a 20 percent chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and the low is expected to be around 31.

Stay prepared for a weekend with varying weather conditions.

Previous article
Roxy Regional Theatre to host Veterans Day Variety Show featuring illusions, comedy juggling on November 11th
Next article
Fort Campbell community observes Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online