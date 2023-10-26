Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 26th-30th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County Weather Forecast shows an unsettled weekend ahead. Expect a partly sunny afternoon Thursday, with temperatures reaching a high near 81. South winds will be breezy, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

As we move into tonight, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers after 4:00am, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 67. South winds will persist at around 10 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

Friday brings a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11:00am. Anticipate partly sunny conditions with a high near 79. South-southwest winds around 10 mph are likely, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

The chance of showers increases to 30 percent Friday night after 1:00am. Skies will be mostly cloudy; the low is expected to be around 63 with light south winds.

Saturday offers a 40 percent chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies and a high near 78. Light southwest winds around 5 mph are anticipated.

As Saturday night rolls in, showers are likely, mainly after 1:00am, accompanied by mostly cloudy conditions and a low near 61. Winds will shift from north to south after midnight, and the chance of precipitation increases to 60 percent.

Expect more showers on Sunday, mainly after 1:00pm, and mostly cloudy skies with a high near 71. Southwesterly winds at around 10 mph will become west-northwest in the afternoon, bringing a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

Sunday night keeps the showers coming. Mostly cloudy conditions persist, with a low around 42. Expect breezy north-northwest winds, reaching up to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers on Monday, mostly cloudy skies, and a high near 48. North winds around 15 mph will have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday night wraps up the unsettled weather with a 20 percent chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and the low is expected to be around 31.

Stay prepared for a weekend with varying weather conditions.