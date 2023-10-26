Montgomery County Parks and Recreation to hold Fall Festival at Rotary Park on October 28th

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation is hosting its third annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, from 11:00am to 3:00pm at Rotary Park.

They will have free pumpkins for pumpkin painting, 15 Trick-or-Treat vendors set up inside the Nature Adventure Trail, Touch-a-Truck with first responders, free crafts for kids of all ages, creepy crawlers to view, a photo booth, food trucks, and much more!

Additionally, there will be a ‘Best Carved Pumpkin’ contest during the Fall Festival. To enter the contest, drop off a carved pumpkin at the Wade Bourne Nature Center anytime between October 26th and October 27th from 10:00am and 5:00pm. Voting will take place during the festival.

At Rotary Park and Community of Hope First Nazarene, located at 150 Richview Road, parking is available. If you park at Rotary Park, you can take a hayride to the Nature Center or the ‘Blue Bird Trail’ from the small pavilion to the Nature Center.

No walking will be permitted on the road from the entrance of Rotary Park to the Nature Center for the safety of park patrons and the staff operating the hayrides.

Overflow parking will be located at Community of Hope First Nazarene, where Clarksville-Montgomery County School System buses will regularly shuttle attendees to and from Rotary Park from 11:00am until 3:15pm.

A special thank you to Fortera Credit Union for sponsoring this event, which is free and open to the public.

Any additional details about the Fall Festival will be posted on the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Facebook page.