Roxy Regional Theatre to host Veterans Day Variety Show featuring illusions, comedy juggling on November 11th

Clarksville, TN – This Veterans Day, prepare to be amazed by an extraordinary evening filled with jaw-dropping illusions, laughter-inducing comedy, and mind-boggling juggling acts, all in honor of our brave service members.

Host Jeff Bornstein is bringing together an incredible lineup of world-class performers for the Veterans Day Variety Show at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Saturday, November 11th, at 7:00pm, with free admission for active duty military and veterans.

This family-friendly show, appropriate for ages 10 and up, will feature mind-bending illusions and jaw-dropping tricks by, among others, world-renowned magician Kevin King and juggling extraordinaire Scott Cantrell.

Kevin King has been professionally performing the art of magic since he was 13 years old. He has shared the stage with stars ranging from Perry Como to Dolly Parton and also co-hosted a network television special with Johnny Cash called The Winning Hand. The late Minnie Pearl best describes his performance in a letter to him, where she said, “Kevin, you are delightfully mad!”

In the past twenty years, more than 1,600 audiences have laughed and been astounded by Scott Cantrell’s dynamic, fun, and interactive performances. His juggling and quick wit keeps audiences engaged, amazed, and laughing from start to finish.

Let’s come together as a community to honor our veterans and enjoy a night of pure entertainment — where the real magic lies in honoring those who served!

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Active duty military and veterans receive free admission with valid military ID. This offer can only be redeemed by phone or in person at the box office and must be mentioned at the time of reservation.

