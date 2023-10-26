TWRA announces First Young Sportsman Deer Hunt of the Season set for October 28th-29th

Nashville, TN – The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2023-24 season will be held the weekend of October 28th-29th, 2023. Youth ages 6-16 may participate using guns, muzzleloaders, or archery equipment.

Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older, who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange regulations as specified for legal hunters. A single qualifying adult may accompany multiple youths.

Youth ages 6-9 are not required to have a license or hunter’s education certification. Youth ages 10-12 must meet hunter education requirements or have a Type 12 apprentice license. In addition to the requirements for youth 10-12, youth 13-15 must have a junior hunting license, and 16-year-old youth must have the appropriate adult licenses.

Archery season began in the state on September 23rd, and the first segment ends on October 27th, the day prior to the opening of the young sportsman hunt. The second segment of the archery-only season is Monday, October 30th through Friday, November 3rd.

Muzzleloader/archery season starts November 4th. In Unit CWD, gun/muzzleloader/archery season begins October 30th. The statewide gun/muzzleloader/archery season has the traditional opening date of the Saturday before Thanksgiving: November 18th.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) recommends that all hunters obtain a 2023-24 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, counties, and limits for each deer management unit.

The guide is available on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org, the TWRA App, and where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.