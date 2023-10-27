62.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 28, 2023
HomeNewsAustin Peay State University Volleyball loses to Eastern Kentucky in Four Sets
News

Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses to Eastern Kentucky in Four Sets

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls at Eastern Kentucky. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls at Eastern Kentucky. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballRichmond, KYSarah Carnathan finished with eight kills as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team opened its four-match Atlantic Sun Conference road trip at Eastern Kentucky, falling in three sets (9-25, 23-25, 15-25) Friday night at Baptist Health Arena.

Eastern Kentucky (17-6, 7-4 ASUN) won the opening set wire-to-wire with 16 kills and no errors on attack. The Governors couldn’t get their offense on track in the first set, with seven kills and five attack errors.

Austin Peay (10-14, 3-8 ASUN) bounced back in the second set and forced 15 ties and five lead chances in the frame. The Govs were able to tie the match at 22-22 and 23-23 after kills by Anna Rita and Carnathan, respectively. The Colonels escaped the second with the win following a kill by Katie McKune and an APSU attack error.

The Colonels recovered to win the third set wire-to-wire with another 16-kill performance. Meanwhile, Austin Peay recorded nine kills against seven attack errors in the final set.

Carnathan’s eight kills paced the Govs 32-kill outing. Mikayla Powell and Maggie Keenan added seven kills.

AG Vandergriff led all hitters with 14 kills. Eastern Kentucky scored 49 kills in the victory.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team continues its road trip with a Saturday match against Bellarmine.  The game begins at 3:00pm CT.

Previous article
Yellow Creek Baptist Church’s Trunk or Treat: A Spooktacular Community Gathering
Next article
BBB Offers Tips to Avoid Falling for Halloween Online Scams
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online