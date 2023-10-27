Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses to Eastern Kentucky in Four Sets

Richmond, KY – Sarah Carnathan finished with eight kills as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team opened its four-match Atlantic Sun Conference road trip at Eastern Kentucky, falling in three sets (9-25, 23-25, 15-25) Friday night at Baptist Health Arena.

Eastern Kentucky (17-6, 7-4 ASUN) won the opening set wire-to-wire with 16 kills and no errors on attack. The Governors couldn’t get their offense on track in the first set, with seven kills and five attack errors.

Austin Peay (10-14, 3-8 ASUN) bounced back in the second set and forced 15 ties and five lead chances in the frame. The Govs were able to tie the match at 22-22 and 23-23 after kills by Anna Rita and Carnathan, respectively. The Colonels escaped the second with the win following a kill by Katie McKune and an APSU attack error.

The Colonels recovered to win the third set wire-to-wire with another 16-kill performance. Meanwhile, Austin Peay recorded nine kills against seven attack errors in the final set.

Carnathan’s eight kills paced the Govs 32-kill outing. Mikayla Powell and Maggie Keenan added seven kills.

AG Vandergriff led all hitters with 14 kills. Eastern Kentucky scored 49 kills in the victory.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team continues its road trip with a Saturday match against Bellarmine. The game begins at 3:00pm CT.