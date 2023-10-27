Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park to temporarily close for Sleep Under the Stars

Clarksville, TN – Billy Dunlop Park and Robert Clark Park will be closed on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, and will reopen at 10:00am on Sunday, October 29th, as the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Sleep Under the Stars Campout.

The Blueway access points at Billy Dunlop Park and Robert Clark Park will also be closed throughout the event. Fishermen, canoers, kayakers, and others floating the waterway are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative access points.

