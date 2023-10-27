64.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 27, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department releases name of victim of Motorcycle Crash on 101st...
News

Clarksville Police Department releases name of victim of Motorcycle Crash on 101st Airborne Division Parkway

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist involved in the crash last night on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway has been identified as 56-year-old Barry Reeves of Clarksville and the next of kin notifications have been made.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD FACT Investigator Nemeth at 931.648.0656, ext. 5350.

Previous article
APSU Athletics announces 2024 Hall of Fame Class
Next article
Austin Peay State University Cross Country heads to Percy Warner Park for ASUN Championship
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online