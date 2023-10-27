Clarksville Police Department releases name of victim of Motorcycle Crash on 101st Airborne Division Parkway

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist involved in the crash last night on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway has been identified as 56-year-old Barry Reeves of Clarksville and the next of kin notifications have been made.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD FACT Investigator Nemeth at 931.648.0656, ext. 5350.