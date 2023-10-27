Yellow Creek Baptist Church’s Trunk or Treat: A Spooktacular Community Gathering

Cumberland City, TN – As October casts its enchanting spell and Halloween approaches, the Yellow Creek Baptist Church is gearing up to host a truly memorable and spine-tingling event that has the whole community buzzing with anticipation.

It’s time for the annual “Trunk or Treat” at the Yellow Creek Baptist Church, and the excitement is brewing as they prepare to welcome all ages for an evening filled with treats, games, and good old-fashioned fun.

The much-loved event is scheduled for Sunday, October 29th, 2023, and it will kick off at 5:00pm, promising hours of Halloween-inspired entertainment and camaraderie. The congregation, friends, and neighbors of Yellow Creek Baptist Church are all invited to be part of this spectacular evening.

One of the standout features of this event is that it’s entirely free for all ages. From free hotdogs, chips, and popcorn to steaming cups of hot cocoa and refreshing apple cider, the event aims to make sure no one leaves hungry or unsatisfied. The volunteers at Yellow Creek Baptist Church have put in significant efforts to ensure that everyone attending has a fantastic time, not only with their stomachs but also with a wide array of engaging activities.

Among the highlights are the games and prizes, promising a good-natured competition that is bound to get hearts racing. The “Cake Walk” will add a sweet touch to the evening, and hayrides will allow attendees to soak in the fall atmosphere while enjoying the company of their fellow community members.

But that’s not all. What’s Halloween without a pumpkin to carve or decorate? Yellow Creek Baptist Church is generously giving away free pumpkins to the first 300 kids who arrive, ensuring that everyone gets a little piece of the Halloween spirit to take home.

Located at 4506 Ellis Mills Road, Cumberland City, Tennessee, Yellow Creek Baptist Church has long been at the heart of the community. Their Trunk or Treat event is more than just a fun evening; it’s a testament to the warmth and togetherness that makes Cumberland City so special.

So, put on your spookiest costume and head down to Yellow Creek Baptist Church on October 29th. Whether you’re young or young at heart, it promises to be a delightful and unforgettable Halloween celebration. Join in the merriment and let the spirit of the season bring a smile to your face.