APSU Soccer faces Florida Gulf Coast in Quarterfinals of ASUN Championship

Fort Myers, FL – After an emotional first-round draw that saw the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team advance to the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinals after besting Kennesaw State in penalty kicks, the Governors continue their postseason run in a Sunday 12:00pm CT match against Florida Gulf Coast on Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex.

Ellie Dreas netted the Governors first-ever ASUN Championship goal in the 80th minute to answer a score by the Owls 1:02 prior. The Governors then advanced off penalty kicks following makes by Katie Bahn, Hannah Zahn, and Alexis Shuster, while Lauryn Berry made for stops on the line in APSU’s inaugural postseason match as a member of the ASUN.

The No. 7 seed in the ASUN Championship, Austin Peay State University, looks for their first-ever win against No. 3 Florida Gulf Coast as they enter Sunday’s match 0-2-1 all-time against the Eagles in a series that dates back to 2009.

With her assist on Dreas’ goal, senior captain Tori Case became the sixth Gov to tally double-digit assists in their career, while junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn’s 104 saves are third in the ASUN and fourth in program history.

Bahn tallied seven saves in the Govs draw against Florida Gulf Coast, while Berry toes the line during PKs to advance the Govs in their first ASUN postseason appearance.

After receiving a first-round bye, Florida Gulf Coast returns to the pitch for the first time since ending the regular season with a 2-0 win at Stetson on October 21st.

The Eagles finished the regular season unbeaten in their final eight matches in which they posted a 5-0-3 record, outscoring opponents 12-4 in that run.

Florida Gulf Coast is led by five All-ASUN Team selections, including four First Team All-ASUN recipients.



Kendal Gargiula and Erika Zshuppe pace the Eagles in scoring with seven and eight goals, respectively. Zshuppe also leads FGCU with eight assists.

About the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles



Their Gaffer: Jim Blankenship is in his 17th season as head coach of the Eagles, where he has posted a 206-79-34 record.

2023 Record: 10-4-4 (7-1-3 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: Eagles finished third during the ASUN regular season, with their lone loss coming in a 2-1 defeat at Central Arkansas on September 21st.

2022 Record: 12-6-2 (8-1-1 ASUN)

2022 Season Result: The Eagles were the No. 2 seed in the 2022 ASUN Conference Women’s Soccer Championship and defeated No. 1 Liberty in the championship match on penalty kicks. The Eagles’ 2022 campaign then came to an end following a 3-0 loss in the NCAA Tournament to the nation’s No. 1 seed, Florida State.

All-Time Series: 2-0-1 FGCU | 2-0-1 FGCU in Fort Myers | First Postseason Meeting

About Austin Peay Soccer



Our Gaffer: Kim McGowan is in her second year as the Governors’ head coach, where she has posted an 8-19-11 record. Prior to serving as the associate head coach at Miami (OH), McGowan was the head coach at Thomas Moore where she went 15-5-1 in her lone season with the program. McGowan’s first head coaching job was at Olivet, where she went 19-16-4 in two seasons.

2023 Record: 5-10-5 (3-5-3 ASUN)

Our 2023 Season So Far: The Governors entered the postseason as the No. 7 seed after finishing with 12 points in the league standings and then advanced after besting Kennesaw State in penalty kicks, 3-2. APSU went 3-5-3 in ASUN action after going 2-5-1 during nonconference play. Austin Peay picked up a point in three of their final four games of the regular season, going 0-1-3, with their lone loss being against the No. 1 seed and Regular-Season Champion in Lipscomb in the regular-season finale. Prior to their loss against the Bisons, APSU played to three-straight draws against Stetson (0-0), Kennesaw State (0-0), and Queens (1-1).

2022 Record: 3-9-6 (1-6-3)

2022 Season Result: Austin Peay State University missed the postseason last year after finishing with four points in the league standings.

Offensive Weapons: Austin Peay State University had nine players tally a goal during the regular season and was led by freshman Aniyah Mack’s five goals, including two during league play. Ellie Dreas is second on the team with three scores, while Alec Baumgardt and Kasidy Schenk also tallied multiple goals with two apiece.

Bahn’s A Keeper: APSU junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn garners a .759 save percentage and has allowed 1.69 goals per game. She has tallied 104 saves, including 63 in conference play.