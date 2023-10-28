Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Wednesday, November 1st, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin will hold her next Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, from 5:30pm – 6:30pm at the Clarksville Police Department District One Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane.

We will discuss the items that will be before the Clarksville City Council for a Vote at the Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, City Council Voting Session and other issues.

All are welcome to attend this meeting regardless of the city council ward that you live in.