Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 28th, 2023

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of intersection improvements that include grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls on SR 112 / SR 76.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct it. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Davidson County – I-24

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 (LM 12.01)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be left and right shoulder closures on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 for overhead sign footing demo and clean up. (MM 44)

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

From 10:00am until 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 for blasting. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 10/26, 10/27, 10/30, 10/31, and 11/1 at 1pm.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65, and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition. (MM 84-85)

LOOK AHEAD: 11/3 at 8:00pm continuously until 5:00am 11/6, I-65 SB will be closed at the I-65/I-24 split (Exit 86). Traffic will be detoured around the downtown loop via I-24E and I-40W. The on-ramp from Rosa L Parks Blvd to I-65S will be closed. The ramp from I-24W to I-65S (Exit 46B) will be closed. Detour signs will be posted.

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.



Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation of detailed striping items. (mm 87-96)

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for bridge repair activities.

LOOK AHEAD: 11/3 continuously until 11/6

From 8:00pm – 5:00am Northbound and from 6:00pm – 5:00am, southbound, there will be weekend lane closure starting Friday night till Monday morning for bridge repair. Two lane will remain open during the day, and Rivergate Parkway will be closed with a detour in place.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for foundation installation at various locations throughout the project limits.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Cheatham County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the Davidson County – line (LM 7.15)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures for pavement marking operations in both the EB and WB direction. Temporary ramp closures may be needed for striping operation. (MM 184-191)

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

10/26 and 10/29 – 11/1, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary interstate closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 117. Traffic will be ran up and down the exit. Only one direction of interstate will be closed at a time while bridge demo is being completed. SR 52 will be closed from LM 6.7 to LM 6.9 EB & WB.

Robertson County – SR 52

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving on I-65.

10/26, and 10/29 – 11/1, 8:00pm – 5:00am, SR 52 will be closed from LM 6.7 to LM 6.9 EB & WB for bridge demolition.

