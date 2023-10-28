62.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival

By News Staff
Massed Pipes & Drums
Written by Rick Glass

Clarksville Living MagazineNashville, TN – Sanders Ferry Park on the banks of Old Hickory Lake in Nashville was transformed into a little slice of the Bonny Isles recently, with the latest celebration of The Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival.

Good Celtic Eats
The 9th year of the event was a veritable cornucopia of kilts, bagpipes & drums, dancers, and athletic contests along with vendors of Scottish Wares and fine food. The gathering is held each year on the first weekend after Labor Day.

Pipe and drum bands from as far away as Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Memphis made the trip to participate in competitions and were a sight to see (and hear), amassed and crossing the field as one during the opening ceremony.

Rocking Band
Cabers (15-foot long – 150-pound wooden poles) were tossed, heavy stones, weighted blocks, and bales of hay were heaved over raised poles by both male and female athletes and foot races were held.

There were representatives set up in tents from various Scottish Clans (or tribes) to help attendees connect to their Celtic heritage.

Steak Pie
Three stages hosted live bands, Irish Dancers, and Highland Scottish dance groups. And, oh my! The legs and added regalia of the kilts with sashes and caps were a sight to see.

Just a little over an hour’s drive south of Clarksville, The Highland Games & Celtic Festival is an easy day trip that’s fun and entertaining for the whole family.

