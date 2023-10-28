Savoring Autumn, A Season of Soups

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – As the vibrant foliage blankets the landscape in a tapestry of warm hues, autumn ushers in a comforting culinary tradition – soup season. This beloved seasonal shift brings with it a plethora of delicious and heartwarming soups that capture the essence of fall.

One can’t help but embrace the cozy ambiance of autumn, and what better way to do so than with a steaming bowl of butternut squash soup? Its velvety texture and nutty undertones evoke the earthiness of fallen leaves. Paired with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of toasted almonds, it’s a symphony of flavors.

In the crisp air of autumn, soup season offers a sensory journey, allowing us to savor the rich flavors and aromas that define this remarkable time of year. So, embrace the chill in the air, wrap yourself in a cozy blanket, and indulge in the joys of autumn soup season.

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients

4-5 cups peeled and diced butternut squash cubes

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

½ onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

2 cups vegetable stock or chicken broth divided

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 cups whole milk or almond milk

Sour cream and toasted almonds as garnish

Optional garnishes: sour cream, fresh chives, toasted nuts or seeds, croutons, parsley, thyme, sage, grated cheese, crispy bacon or prosciutto

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Drizzle squash with olive oil and toss to coat lightly.

Roast the squash in a 400°F oven for 30 minutes. At this point, it should be almost tender. Roasting will add a layer of natural sweet, caramelized flavor to the soup.

Sauté onions, then add the garlic and ginger into a 1-gallon soup pot

Add some of the stock, brown sugar, and the cubed squash. Bring to a boil.

Cover pot and reduce heat to medium-low, simmering 10-15 minutes ’til squash is tender.

Turn off the heat and allow the soup base to cool.

Puree the soup in a blender until creamy and return to the soup pot.

Turn the stovetop on low heat and gently stir in milk until the soup reaches the desired consistency.

(Cooking tip: stir only in one direction so as not to “break” the milk.)

Season with a dash of salt to the preferred taste.

Serve with a dollop of sour cream and garnish with toasted almonds

Add a sprinkle of paprika and cinnamon for extra fall flavor.