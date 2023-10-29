14th Annual Fright on Franklin Delivers Spooky Fun in Downtown Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, ghouls, ghosts, and goblins were joined by other characters, famous, infamous, and unknown, to fill the streets of downtown Clarksville for the 14th annual Fright on Franklin.

This year’s event saw more than five dozen local businesses participate by handing out candy, (businesses were told to prepare for 5,000 people), offering games, and creating an afternoon of fun for the entire family.

In addition to the goodies, mostly candy, being handed out, F&M Bank was giving out bags of deliciously aromatic freshly-popped popcorn. There were also costume contests held throughout the afternoon, with prizes being presented to the top three competitors in each age group.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department hosts the annual event. Amanda Pitt, Maggie Houts and the Parks and Rec team worked hard to make sure ‘Fright’ (one of the year’s biggest events) was filled with memories that everyone will cherish for years to come.

“This year’s Fright on Franklin was a huge success,” Pitt said. “We had almost 6,000 people attend, and we had a great turnout for our costume contests.”

One of the great things about Fright on Franklin is the way that entire families participate. All along Franklin Street and the area around the square, you would see mom, dad, and the kids working together, some dressed in a unified theme, all witches or superheroes, others as a disparate group of Halloween favorites—for example, Jesus and a skeleton made for an interesting couple.

Some of the costumes were very extravagant. Many were homemade. While there were dozens of Spider-Man outfits, Jason’s, and princesses, many creative types took the time to bring their own unique characters to life, like Josiah Rodriguez, who was unfortunately Captured by a Werewolf, or Meagan and Tatum LeVan’s adorable jellyfish.

Great weather was a contributing factor to this year’s success. “Luckily, the rain held off, and we loved seeing all the families out enjoying their time together, making memories,” Pitt said. “It reinforces our mission at Clarksville Parks and Recreation – to provide events for the community to enjoy.”

Photo Gallery