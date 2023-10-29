Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for October 29th – November 2nd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – As we head into the beginning of the week, Clarksville can expect some cooler temperatures and chances of rain. This afternoon, there’s a likelihood of showers and even a thunderstorm, with a high near 62. Showers may continue tonight and into early Monday, so don’t forget your umbrella if you’re heading out. The night will turn chilly, with a low of around 42.

Monday’s forecast predicts more showers, mainly before 9:00am, with a high near 47. There’s a chance of widespread frost on Monday night as temperatures plummet to a low around 26. Make sure to protect any sensitive outdoor plants.

Tuesday continues the trend of cold mornings with widespread frost before 10:00am. However, the day will be sunny with a high near 48, providing some relief from the chill. Tuesday night remains mostly clear with more frost, and the temperature is expected to drop to around 24.

Wednesday will have another cold morning with frost before 10:00am, then turn sunny with a high near 46. The night stays mostly clear, with a low of around 27.

Thursday’s weather brings sunshine back to Clarksville, with a high near 55. The night will be mostly clear, with a low around 34.

While the days will have pleasant sunshine, make sure to bundle up at night to keep warm during the frosty evenings. The weather should gradually warm up by the end of the week, so be patient through these early autumn chills.