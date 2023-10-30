Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf has lead over Murray State at Battle of the Border

Hopkinsville, KY – After playing an 18-hole best ball session and a nine-hole alternate shot session, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team holds a 3.5-2.5 lead over Murray State at the Battle of the Border, Monday, at Hopkinsville Country Club.

Austin Peay State University took the early lead, with Erica Scutt and Jillian Breedlove kicking off the day with a convincing 4&3 win over the Racers. Then it was Kady Foshaug and Autumn Spencer winning 2Up to give the Governors a 2-0 advantage. In the final best ball match, Kaley Campbell and Maggie Glass finished all-squared after 18 holes to secure a half-point and a 2.5-0.5 lead.

Leading the Governors off the tee in the alternate shot session, which was shortened to nine holes due to impending darkness, was Campbell and Glass, who won the final three holes of the match to secure a full point and push the lead to 3.5-0.5.

In the second alternate shot match, Scutt and Spencer won the seventh and eighth holes to make the match all square headed to the ninth, but the Racers won the hole and claimed a 1Up victory in the match. Finally, Murray State picked up a 3&1 win over Foshaug and Abby Hirtzel to bring the match within a single point, 3.5-2.5, with just singles matches left to play.

Austin Peay State University and Murray State will close the Battle of the Border with seven singles matches on Tuesday. The Governors need three points to secure a draw and 3.5 points to secure a win in the Battle of the Border, while Murray State needs four points to force a draw and 4.5 points to secure the win.

The seven singles matches, which are seeded based on season scoring average, for the final session of the Battle of the Border are listed below.

Battle of the Border Singles Matches

Austin Peay vs. Murray State

Erica Scutt vs. Payton Carter

Kady Foshaug vs. Eliza Mae Kho

Maggie Glass vs. Emily Shimkus

Jillian Breedlove vs. McKenna Stahl

Kaley Campbell vs. Patti Patterson

Abby Hirtzel vs. Ella Scherer

Autumn Spencer vs. Lauren Gilchrist