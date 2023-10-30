Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 30th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 30th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Sasha is a beautiful adult female Doberman Pinscher mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new family. She will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys. Sasha will be a great hiking, jogging buddy! Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Peaches is an adult female Domestic Longhair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed.

Find her at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Chip is a small gray & white male kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter-trained. Chip loves toys of all kinds, and when he isn’t playing or napping, he’s wrestling with his brother Dale who is also available for adoption. He starts out a little shy at first but warms up very quickly!!

Chip can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue. For an application and more information, please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Sonny is a 6-month-old male light orange domestic shorthair kitten. He is friendly, playful, and gentle. Sonny is litter trained, fully vetted, dewormed, felv/fiv negative, and on flea/tick prevention. He is good with other cats and dogs.

For more information and application, contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a super sweet, young female Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and kennel trained. Shamrock does well with other dogs and is good with children. She does have a lot of energy and will need a family willing to keep her challenged and active. She is very smart and would do well with agility, dock diving, and even Barn hunts!! This wonderful girl deserves her own family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Penny is a young female petite Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is house-trained, fully vetted, spayed, good with children but she must be the only pet in the home. Penny is a people dog and loves being with her human pack. She prefers to be in a sturdy wire kennel when left alone. Penny has been with a few selective male dogs but overall she prefers her people to herself. All Penny wants is her own forever family and home.

Penny can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Titus is a 3-year-old male Aussiedoodle. He is friendly, affectionate, gentle, and quiet. He is house-trained, microchipped, HW negative, fully vetted, and neutered. Titus prefers a home without children but does well with other dogs. Titus weighs 50 pounds, and his coat will require grooming every 6-8 weeks to keep it tidy. Titus is a bit shy at first but comes around quickly.

You can find Titus and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Daisy is a 3-year-old female Boxer mix. Fully vetted, up to date on rabies, good with kitties, and loves children. She is a dog selective so that she might be best as the only pet in the home for starters. She is a big girl, loves to play, and would love a fenced-in yard, long walks, and lots of activities to keep her busy.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Sweet Lorraine is a 1-year-old female Tuxedo cat. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She is a little shy initially but warms up quickly. She loves a cat house or lair to call her own. She is super low energy, and once she warms up she will happily socialize with you. She is happy snoozing on your lap when she isn’t playing with toys.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Doc is a young male Beagle/Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained, and good with other dogs (preferably smaller or his size) and good around children. He prefers a home without cats. Doc is affectionate, friendly, smart, playful, sort of a couch potato, and loves to give kisses. He does love to snuggle and be loved by his people.

He does play a bit rough, so the No cat home applies here. He likes to chew toys or antlers, especially if crated to keep him occupied. He had a leg injury early on and had his hip ball joint removed but it has not slowed him down one bit. He does have a slight limp but continues to run and play all the time.



If you would like to be part of Doc’s journey and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Skipper is a 3-year-old male Labrador Retriever /Pit Bull Terrier mix. Skipper is very loving, fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, HW negative, house trained, and good with kids and other dogs. He is also kennel trained, will need a fenced yard, and is 45 pounds!

His adoption fees come with a free training evaluation at Jack’s Legacy, plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Skipper, you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/skipper or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Prairie is a young female mix breed with a possible bit of Husky/Border Collie! She is such a sweet and loveable girl. Fully vetted, house trained, kennel trained, and spayed. This lovebug does great with other dogs, cats, and children. She is very curious about small children but will give them kisses if they let her. A big yard and lots of toys will be ideal!

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, a loyal companion, or want more information on Prairie and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com