Clarksville Transit System to Temporarily Suspend Cunningham Loop Bus Route

By News Staff
Clarksville Transit System Bus.

Clarksville Transit SystemClarksville, TN – Due to a shortage of drivers, Clarksville Transit System will temporarily limit the number of buses on the Cunningham Loop route, effective November 13th, 2023.

Beginning November 13th, Cunningham Loop buses will switch from an every half-hour schedule to every hour.

Cunningham Loop operates from 9:30am until 6:30pm.

While there is no specific date at this time, CTS plans to return the Cunningham Loop route to its half-hour schedule as soon as possible and is actively recruiting bus drivers who can provide excellent service to Clarksville’s bus riders.

Become a Bus Driver

Clarksville Transit is currently looking for skilled drivers to join their team. Drivers must be at least 21 years of age and possess a valid commercial driver’s license with a P endorsement.

To apply, click here.

