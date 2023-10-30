Freeze Warning in Effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Freeze Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee. The Freeze Warning is in effect from 3:00am until 10:00am Tuesday and 10:00pm Tuesday until 10:00am Wednesday.

For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 is expected.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A killing hard freeze is expected for the entire mid-state region late Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.