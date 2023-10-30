Manna Cafe’s Golden Gala 2023: A Night of Glitz and Giving

Clarksville, TN – It’s time to break out the party clothes and get your tickets for the Manna Cafe Golden Gala. Friday, November 3rd, 2023, Manna Cafe will hold its annual gala to celebrate another year of successfully feeding thousands of families.

This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever. The venue has been moved to the spacious Wilma Rudolph Event Center situated in Liberty Park. Everyone is invited to enjoy a memorable evening benefitting Manna Cafe’s mission of feeding the hungry and homeless in Montgomery County and Stewart County.

The Golden Gala is sponsored by F&M Bank. Guests for the evening will be treated to an elegant dinner catered by Manna Café Catering and decadent desserts by Miller’s Confections.

Syd Hedrick and the Guild will provide live musical entertainment. Engaging speakers will fill the air with love and laughter for Clarksville’s most compassionate donors.

The signature Manna feature is a live auction of wooden chairs creatively decorated by area artists.

Additionally, unique experiences from fun regional attractions will spark excitement among competitive bidders. Guests will be able to bid on an amazing NHRA racing weekend courtesy of JCM Racing.

If you prefer a quiet getaway, Eden Ridge is offering a retreat on the Cumberland Plateau. “Date Night” packages from local venues will also be available to bidders.

The excitement will be topped off with the drawing of the winner in the vintage 1981 Corvette raffle. One lucky winner will drive away in the coolest prize of the night. (Tickets are still available at www.mannacafeministries.com/events/1981-corvette-raffle You do not have to be present to win.)

Tickets for all this fun are $75.00 per person, $150.00 per couple, and are available online at www.MannaCafeMinistries.com/golden-gala and at the Manna Café office at 605 Providence Boulevard. Doors open at 6:30pm, dinner is served at 7:00pm, and the auction begins at 8:00pm.