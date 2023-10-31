APSU Department of Art + Design Joins Clarksville’s Thursday Night Art Walk – A Must-See Stop!

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department (APSU) of Art + Design opens its doors for Clarksville’s First Thursday Artwalk on November 2nd, 2023, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

From the contemporary art gallery, student galleries, and the artwork that fills the hallways, the APSU Department of Art + Design knows how to put on a show.

The New Gallery

The New Gallery is Austin Peay State University’s 1500 sq’ white cube contemporary art gallery operated by director Michael Dickins and the APSU Department of Art+Design, located on the first floor of the building.

The New Gallery brings in nationally and internationally recognized contemporary artists for exhibitions, lectures, workshops, class visits, and studio visits with students.

On November 2nd, APSU will be hosting Elisa Harkins’s Teach Me a Song exhibition in The New Gallery. The content of Teach Me a Song comes from Harkins traveling to ask individuals from other indigenous cultural groups to teach her a song in their native tongue.

The New Gallery will showcase the full story, and you can hear the songs and view the handmade shawls made for each performer – by Harkins, so make sure to check it out while time lasts.

The New Gallery features 3-5 curated exhibitions and 1 juried student exhibition per academic year. The exhibitions and all corresponding programming are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 9:00am – 4:00pm, Saturday 10:00am – 2:00pm, and follow the academic calendar and inclement weather policy. Curator-guided tours of exhibitions are available per request.

The Living Gallery

The Living Gallery, which is a communal studio space comprised of Austin Peay State University’s students who have applied and earned space to create and showcase their work, is located on the first floor of the APSU Art+Design building.

During the Thursday Night Art Walk, students will be present to discuss techniques, skills, and content of their work. This experience helps them prepare to talk about their work as will be expected of them in future exhibitions of their work.

Barbara Beach Gallery

The Barbara Beach Gallery features rotating exhibitions of APSU Art+Design student artworks. It’s located directly above The New Gallery, on the second floor of the Art+Design Building.

This gallery also requires a selection process for presenting student artwork selected by the curator. It features a handful of students working under the same themes or messages.

In addition to the three galleries, throughout the Art + Design building, there is a selection of around 300 works of art from the university’s art collection.

Parking

Parking is available behind the Music\Mass Communication building off Marion Street and 8th Street (Lots 7a and 7b). From there, walk down 8th Street to the three-way intersection of Jackson Alley, and there you will find the Art+Design building.

If you can’t make the Thursday Night Art Walk on November 2nd, Elisa Harkins’ exhibit will be up for the next Thursday Night Art Walk on December 7th.



For more on this lecture, contact Michael Dickins, curator and director of The New Gallery, at dickinsm@apsu.edu.



For future events and exhibits, visit: www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery/