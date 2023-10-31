APSU Football’s Mike DiLiello receives UAC Offensive Player of the Week Award

Clarksville, TN – After throwing a program-record-tying six touchdown passes, Austin Peay State University (APSU) football quarterback Mike DiLiello was named the United Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.

DiLiello, who had more passing touchdowns than incompletions against North Alabama, was also named the FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week by Stats Perform.

A graduate student from Pembroke Pines, Florida, DiLiello is the first player in the UAC to be named the league’s offensive player of the week multiple times this season. This is the fourth time that DiLiello was named the conference’s offensive player of the week after receiving that honor twice from the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2022.

DiLiello’s six touchdown passes against UNA are a UAC record and are tied for the top single-game total in the FCS this year.

With 21 passing touchdowns this season, DiLiello leads the UAC and ranks third in FCS. He also ranks second in the FCS in points responsible for (156), third in points responsible for per game (19.5), fourth in total offense (308.2), fifth in passing yards (2,279), sixth in passing yards per game (284.9), eighth in passing efficiency (162.4), ninth in completion percentage (.680), 10th in yards per pass attempt (8.8), and 13th in completions per game (22.0) – he leads the UAC all nine categories.

DiLiello and the No. 17 Governors take their six-game winning streak on the road for a United Athletic Conference battle with rival Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Kentucky. The game starts at 4:00pm CT.

Single-game tickets for Austin Peay State University’s two remaining home games are still available and can be purchased at LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

For news and updates on everything APSU football, follow along on X (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.