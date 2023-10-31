Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball plays exhibition game against Tennessee Tech at F&M Bank Arena, Wednesday

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Tech

Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 | 7:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team offers a preview of its 2023-24 season with a charity exhibition at a Wednesday 7:00pm game against Tennessee Tech on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The event is not ticketed, but fans are encouraged to donate to Operation Stand Down Tennessee upon entry.

Wednesday’s exhibition not only offers a preview of the new-look Austin Peay basketball program, which features a team comprised of 12 newcomers and an entirely new coaching staff led by first-year head coach and APSU alumni Corey Gipson, but also is the first basketball event held on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

A two-time Austin Peay State University graduate, Gipson was the starting point guard of the Governors from 2002-04 and served as an assistant coach under APSU Hall of Fame head coach Dave Loos for three seasons, 2012-15.

Gipson – who spent the previous season at Northwestern State, where he helped orchestrate the best single-season turnaround in program history, going from nine wins prior to his arrival to 22 and a trip to the Southland Conference Championship –did quick work in assembling his inaugural roster and coaching staff. He brought with him eight members of NSU’s coaching and support staff and six student-athletes from the Demons’ 2022-23 lineup.

Gipson’s Division I-high 12 newcomers are highlighted by the 2022-23 Southland Conference Player and Newcomer of the Year in DeMarcus Sharp and the top-returning three-point scorer across all levels of college basketball in Ja’Monta Black, who finished fourth in Division I last season with 122 made triples and 3.81 per game.

The Govs’ lone returning player from last year’s team is redshirt junior Jalen Ware, who appeared in 28 games and made 12 starts last season while averaging 5.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 49.1 and 35.5 percent from the field and three-point range, respectively.

Led by fourth-year head coach John Pelphrey, Tennessee Tech is coming off a 16-17 2022-23 campaign which saw the Golden Eagles advance to the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Championship game, which they fell into Southeast Missouri on March 4th.

Tennessee Tech, whose roster features 11 additions, was picked sixth in the OVC Preseason Coaches Poll, and had one player named to the Preseason All-OVC Men’s Basketball Team in Jayvis Harvey.

Operation Stand Down Tennessee

Proceeds from Wednesday’s charity exhibition against the Golden Eagles will benefit Operation Stand Down Tennessee, which is the only comprehensive Veteran-serving agency in Middle Tennessee connecting Veterans with careers, community, and crisis services.

A donation link may be found below, with donations also being accepted within F&M Bank Arena prior to and during the matchup.

Broadcast Information

Radio: All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ — Barry Gresham (PxP) / Ethan Schmidt (Color)

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay State Univeristy offers a preview of its 2023-24 campaign in Wednesday’s charity exhibition against the Golden Eagles.

A pair of former conference rivals, Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech, have faced one another 150 times, with the Golden Eagles leading the all-time series, which dates back to Jan. 1942, 77-73. The Govs lead the all-time series in Clarksville, 35-32.

APSU and Tennessee Tech have split the last eight meetings dating back to 2018.

Corey Gipson prepares for his first game as the head coach of his alma mater in Wednesday’s affair.

A former point guard and assistant coach, Gipson played from 2002-04 and was an assistant coach under Dave Loos 2012-15.

Gipson was unbeaten at home during his playing career at APSU, going 27-0 in the confines of the Winfield Dunn Center and winning a pair of OVC Regular Season Championships and the 2003 OVC Tournament Championship.

Gipson’s inaugural roster is comprised of 12 newcomers, including 11 transfers.

The newcomers are highlighted by DeMarcus Sharp, who was the Southland Conference Player and Newcomer of the Year, in addition to a First Team and All-Defensive Team selection.



Ja’Monta Black is also one of six Northwestern State transfers that grace the APSU Govs’ roster. The Columbia, Missouri native is the top-returning three-point scorer across all levels of college basketball after making 122 threes last year and 3.81 per game – both ranked fourth in Division I last season.



The grandson of Austin Peay State University Hall of Fame head coach Dave Loos, Daniel Loos prepares for his first season back in his hometown after transferring from Christian Brothers after three seasons in Memphis. Loos was a former standout at Clarksville Academy – where he scored 2,135-career points and hauled in 746 rebounds.

About the Tennessee Golden Eagles

2023-24 Record: 0-0 (0-0 OVC) | Lost an exhibition an exhibition against UT Southern, 74-70, in Cookeville, Tennessee.

2022-23 Record: 16-17, (11-7 OVC)

2022-23 Season Result: The Golden Eagles fell to Southeast Missouri in overtime in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship game, 89-82. TTU made a three-pointer with 10 seconds led to take a one-point lead, but it was later followed by a 3-for-3 trip to the line by TTU with two seconds remaining. With time expiring, Dianta Wood made a late two-pointer to force overtime. The Golden Eagles were then outscored in the overtime period, 14-7, ending their season.

Notable Returner: Jayvis Harvey returns for his second season in Cookville. The Preseason All-OVC selection averaged 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 31.1 minutes per game.

Notable Newcomer: Brandon Brown came to TTU over the offseason from les-McRae where he played in 28 games and averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 aasists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 42.9 and 73.3 percent from the field and free-throw line respectively.

Series History: 77-73 TTU | 35-32 APSU in Clarksville

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University’s final season in the OVC came to an end following a 78-51 loss to Tennessee Tech in the first round of the OVC Tournament.

