Austin Peay State University to hold Wild Card Game, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – Fun for all, both on the field and off, is on tap when the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team closes its fall schedule with its second Wild Card Game, Thursday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Gates for Thursday’s event open at 4:30pm in time for fans to watch batting practice before the game. Pregame ceremonies begin at 6:00pm with special ceremonial first pitches.

The Governors will split into “Red” and “Black” teams for a seven-inning intersquad scrimmage followed by a Home Run Derby. Governors alumni Shawn Kelley and Garrett Martin will coach the two teams. Lineups and pitching staffs for the two teams will be announced on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook.

The Wild Card Game is a free event to the public, with Domino’s Pizza available to all fans while supplies last. Fans in attendance also will receive a free stress ball courtesy of Austin Peay Athletics. Kids of all ages can take advantage of the free face paint table and photo booth on the main concourse. The Austin Peay State University spirit teams will be in attendance to assist with special in-game events throughout the contest.

Fans unable to attend Thursday’s Wild Card Game can watch the free broadcast of the game on LetsGoPeay.com