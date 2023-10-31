Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce November 2023 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events and announcements during the month of November.

The Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) will meet on Wednesday, November 1st at 8:30am, at Tennova Healthcare, 651 Dunlop Lane, Liberty Room B&C, guest speaker and breakfast provided by Tennova Healthcare. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community.

For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Saturday, November 11th, at 7:30am, the Chamber will host the annual Veterans Day Breakfast at the Austin Peay State University Morgan University Center, 601 College Street, to celebrate and honor the men and women in uniform. They are featuring Keynote Speaker: U.S. Congressman Dr. Mark E. Green, Physician and Retired U.S. Army Major who has chaired the Committee on Homeland Security since 2023. RSVP by November 1st; Cost is $40.00; Military & Civilian Dress is Business Casual. For more information contact Phil Harpel at phil@clarksville.tn.us or 931.245.4340.

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, November 16th, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm., hosted by Jamrok Caribbean Buffet, Inc., at 3441 Fort Campbell Blvd., Suite E. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Essentials are partnering to offer a Leadership Coaching Training Series. Certified Frontline Leadership half-day sessions will be held Friday, November 3rd, from 8:00am – 12:00pm and Friday, November 17th, 8:00am – 12:00pm, at the American Job Center, 523 Madison Street, Suite A, Dickson Room. Registration is required; cost is $200.00. To register and for more information, please visit, https://workforceessentials.com/event/certified-frontline-leadership-coaching-training-november-3rd-august-23rd/.

The Chamber office will be closed on Thursday, November 23rd, and Friday, November 24th, 2023, in honor of Thanksgiving.