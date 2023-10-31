Dugout Dish: APSU Softball’s Red & Black World Series highlights end of Govs Fall team activities

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a 2023 campaign where the Governors posted a program record fifth-straight full season with a winning record, as well as a berth into the ASUN Conference post-season tournament in their first year as a conference member, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team heads into the 2024 season with high expectations and a work ethic to match.

This is ‘Dugout Dish’ a blog where each student-athlete on the team takes an opportunity to write a post highlighting the goings on of the squad, beginning with fall training and continuing all the way through the regular season.

Hey, Govs fans! My name is Raylon Roach, and I am a junior outfielder from Greenbrier, Tennessee. I am working on finishing up my bachelor’s in kinesiology.

With 20-hour weeks coming to a close, we just ended our fall season and finished up our Red and Black World Series.

The Red and Black World Series is such a fun tradition for our team each year. It is a chance for us to play one last series in the fall against each other before the spring season.

It gets super competitive! Even the fans were getting competitive with us.

This year I was chosen to be captain for the black squad. It was a fun experience, and I even learned some aspects of the game from a coaching point.

We are now entering our eight-hour weeks.

This is where we will do more individual skills-based stuff. We are continuing to better ourselves every day for the spring.

We have loved all the support we have received this fall. Your support makes a huge difference in the game. We look forward to seeing all of our fans in the spring. Let’s Go Peay!