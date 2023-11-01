APSU Baseball releases ASUN Conference Schedule

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team got a first look at its 30-game Atlantic Sun Conference schedule, which the league presented Tuesday.

The Governors 2024 ASUN Conference slate begins March 15th-17th in Nashville against in-state rival Lipscomb. Austin Peay State University then opens its home ASUN schedule March 22nd-24th on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park when Queens, which former Govs assistant coach Jake Hendrick now heads.

In addition to the series against Queens, Austin Peay State University will host Bellarmine (April 5th-7th), Jacksonville (April 12th-14th), Eastern Kentucky (April 26th-28th), and North Alabama (May 16th-18th) at The Hand.

The Govs’ ASUN road schedule takes it to Lipscomb, Kennesaw State (March 28th-30th), Florida Gulf Coast (April 19th-21st), Stetson (May 3rd-5th), and Central Arkansas (May 10th-12th).

The APSU Govs’ complete 2024 regular-season schedule, which begins February 16th, will be announced at a later date.

The 2023 Governors feature 20 returnees from head coach Roland Fanning‘s first season. Lyle Miller-Green and Clayton Gray return after their All-ASUN performances last season. In addition, Jon Jon Gazdar returns to Clarksville after his stellar summer in the Cape Cod League.

In addition, Fanning and his staff will add 15 newcomers to that group of returnees. Eleven of those newcomers are transfers, including four from other Division I programs. In addition, 11 of those newcomers joined a revamped APSU pitching staff, which returned only six letterwinners from last season.

The Govs current roster may be found online at LetsGoPeay.com.

Austin Peay State University’s 2024 ASUN Conference Schedule