Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses at Lipscomb in straight sets

Nashville, TN – Karli Graham’s seven kills led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team, but the Govs had few answers for second-place Lipscomb, falling in three sets (18-25, 20-25, 9-25) in Atlantic Sun Conference action Wednesday night at Allen Arena.

Austin Peay (10-16, 3-10 ASUN) battled early through a back-and-forth first set, forcing six ties and two lead changes. The Govs forced a final tie at 12-12 following an Elizabeth Wheat kill and a Lipscomb attack error. The Bisons quickly opened a six-point lead at 18-12 and didn’t relent in a set-ending 13-6 run.

Lipscomb (16-7, 11-2 ASUN) took control of the second set, winning wire-to-wire, and used a 15-0 run early in the third set to take control en route to the match victory.

Graham’s seven kills were her best outing since a 10-kill outing against Jacksonville on September 30th. However, her .385 attack percentage provided the lone positive attack outing on the night for APSU.

Lipscomb’s Jada DiVita led all hitters with 12 kills and a .409 attack percentage. Meg Mersman added eight kills and five blocks.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team closes the road portion of its 2023 season with a Saturday 5:00pm CT match at North Florida.