Blanchfield Army Community Hospital offers weekday, after-hours Influenza Vaccine Walk-in Clinics

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) has added several after-hours seasonal influenza vaccine walk-in clinics in addition to current opportunities available to service members, retirees, and family members to get protection from the flu.

“Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Some people, including those aged 65 years and older, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at higher risk of serious flu complications,” said BACH public health nurse, Capt. Gregory Richter. “We encourage all our eligible beneficiaries ages 6 months and older to receive the flu vaccine annually, which can help prevent or lessen the severity of flu.”

Currently, TRICARE-enrolled beneficiaries who receive care at BACH can receive the seasonal influenza vaccine on a walk-in basis in their assigned medical home Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 8:00am-3:00pm or after hours from 4:00pm-6:00pm on the following dates:

Air Assault Family Medical Home: November 2nd and 9th

November 2nd and 9th Screaming Eagle Medical Home: November 7th-8th and 14th-15th

November 7th-8th and 14th-15th Byrd Family Medical Home: November 2nd and 30th

November 2nd and 30th Young Eagle Medical Home: November 9th and 19th

TRICARE beneficiaries who receive care off-post through a network provider and those enrolled in BACH may also take advantage of the November 2nd and upcoming Saturday, November 18th, walk-in influenza vaccine event, 8:00am-3:00pm at Cole Park Commons, 1610 William C. Lee Rd, Fort Campbell.

Healthcare staff will provide participants with proof of vaccination for those requiring documentation for work, school, childcare, travel, etc.

Individuals will need to present their military ID or common access card with a DoD ID number on the back in order to receive the vaccine. Parents or guardians can obtain this number for minor children without a physical card at the Department of Defense ID Card Office Online under the My Profile Tab at https://idco-pki.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/.

Visit www.tricare.mil/flu to learn about TRICARE coverage and the flu vaccine.