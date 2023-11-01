Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Partners with Museum to Offer Family Passes

Clarksville, TN – To further enhance the range of services available to library users, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Library is thrilled to announce a collaboration with the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center.

This new partnership will enable patrons with active library cards to borrow Museum Family passes.

“Libraries are so much more than just a warehouse for books,” said Christina Riedel, Library Director. “They are hubs of community engagement that foster learning, meaningful outreach, and multi-generation experiences. These can go beyond the shelves and outside of the building, which includes places such as our local Museum.”

Frank Lott, Executive Director for the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, commented, “In keeping with our mission to collect, preserve, interpret, and share creativity in our community, partnering with our public library is a natural fit, and we are excited to see many new faces visit us here.”

Starting now, active library card holders may check out a family pass at the library. The Museum pass is good for seven days and will grant four adults and any household children entrance to the Museum. Just like any of the wonderful items currently at your public library, patrons will return the pass to the Circulation Desk at the library after their visit.

For more information on how to check out a Museum Family Pass, visit the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library’s website: www.clarksville.org or call 931.648.8826.