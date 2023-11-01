Clarksville Police arrest James Vasquez Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault on a First Responder

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, October 31st, 2023, at approximately 5:30pm, the Clarksville Police Department (APSU) officers responded to a residence on Cleveland Drive regarding a domestic assault call

The suspect, 36-year-old James Vasquez, had been at the residence earlier in the afternoon but had already left before officers arrived. A warrant for his arrest was taken out for domestic assault and vandalism.

CPD received another call at approximately 7:18pm, stating that James Vasquez was back in the immediate area, and Officer Riley responded to the scene. He observed a white Ford F-350 pickup truck being driven by Vasquez and attempted to make a traffic stop.

There were several children in the area, trick-or-treating, and Vasquez fled the area and was not pursued. Officer Riley went to the residence to check on the victim and ensure her safety.

Before Officer Riley exited his vehicle, Vasquez had doubled back and witnesses in the immediate area stated that the white Ford F-350 swerved to ram the officers’ patrol car from behind deliberately. Officer Riley was able to exit his vehicle and place Vasquez under arrest.

Officer Riley sustained minor injuries in this crash. However, the patrol car was a total loss, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Vasquez already had a warrant for the domestic assault and vandalism and now has additional charges of Aggravated Assault on a First Responder, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest, Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, Simple Possession, and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $94,000.

No other information will be released as this case is now pending prosecution.